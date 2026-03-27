The City of Victoria is warning residents about a parking fine scam currently circulating and reminding the public how legitimate parking fine notices are handled.

To help residents identify potential scams, here is what to know about the City’s parking fine payment process:

Parking tickets can be paid online, in person at the Public Service Centre or by mail.

Fines are reduced if paid in the first two weeks.

The City sends reminder letters at 45 and 60 days if a fine remains unpaid.

After six months, unpaid fines are sent to ARO, a Canadian collection agency.

ARO may contact individuals by text message, phone call or letter.

If you receive a text or other notification about a parking fine and are unsure whether it is legitimate or from the City of Victoria, contact Parking Services at (250) 361-0260 before making any payment.

To learn more about City of Victoria parking services, visit victoria.ca/parking.