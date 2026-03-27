The City of Victoria is warning residents about a parking fine scam currently circulating and reminding the public how legitimate parking fine notices are handled.
To help residents identify potential scams, here is what to know about the City’s parking fine payment process:
If you receive a text or other notification about a parking fine and are unsure whether it is legitimate or from the City of Victoria, contact Parking Services at (250) 361-0260 before making any payment.
To learn more about City of Victoria parking services, visit victoria.ca/parking.