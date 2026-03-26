Documents shared with CFAX 1070 suggest the Scottish midwife who has been practicing in Victoria since September had her post-graduation work permit denied again – this time, not because of a missing proof of language qualification.

Instead, the response from Citizenship and Immigration Canada suggests UBC’s Internationally Educated Midwives Bridging Program “does not lead to a certificate, diploma or degree,” making Gilchrist ineligible for a work permit under this category.

CFAX 1070 has reached out in an effort to get information from the province, UBC and Citizenship and Immigration Canada to try to understand if people who attend this bridging program should be advised to apply for a different type of work permit after completing it and becoming a registered midwife.

Immigration told CFAX 1070 it would not be able to provide a statement by deadline as it reviews the consent form for the release of information on Gilchrist’s file, which it says takes 24 hours. Gilchrist provided CFAX 1070's morning producer with this document in a timely manner, and CFAX 1070 will update its coverage as soon as the immigration body is prepared to provide a statement. Immigration did not comment on the generic questions directed to the body before the deadline given.

UBC says the successful completion of the program results in a certificate, along with documentation and completion letters to support work permits – but is deferring to immigration on work permit decisions.

"UBC’s Internationally Educated Midwives Bridging Program (IEMBP) supports experienced, internationally educated midwives in transitioning into the Canadian healthcare system by preparing them to write the Canadian Midwifery Registration Examination," UBC said in an emailed statement.

"The IEMBP program was carefully developed to meet the health needs of patients and communities in B.C. and Canada. The full-time 9-month program consists of 12 weeks of online study followed by a minimum of 25 weeks of in-person education in Canada and clinical training."

Meanwhile, the provincial health ministry says it is committed to supporting trained health professionals coming from abroad to navigate complex processes, including those related to federal immigration requirements.

" The Office of the Minister of Health has been in contact with Ms. Gilchrist and is working to provide support. While immigration matters fall under federal jurisdiction, the Minister's office has contacted the Office of the federal Minister of Health and IRCC to identify any opportunities to assist," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

However, it declined to answer if the Graduated Work Permit application is the correct one who take the midwife bridging program at UBC, deferring to the feds.

More to come. Gilchrist is expected to talk tomorrow (March 27) on CFAX Mornings with Ryan & Lisa at 7:50 a.m. Listen live on your radio or online.

If you missed her first conversation on CFAX 1070 earlier this week, it's worth a listen: