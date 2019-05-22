Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says he’s angry and frustrated over the news a public servant who was cleaning a park bathroom was reportedly attacked with syringes on Tuesday morning.

Police reported the 58-year-old man was found suffering wounds to his face and abdomen, and an investigation into the suspects in the attack is ongoing.

“We have a serious issue of street disorder in this province,” Krog told CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby today (Dec. 11).

He suggested major cities in the province, including Victoria and Vancouver, have shared challenges which come with having a number of residents with complex needs. He noted how Premier David Eby acknowledged the need for secure involuntary care for some individuals.

Ultimately, Krog said there are many people in the community who should be in some form or secure treatment, supportive housing or jail.

“But you cannot continue to have literally thousands of your fellow British Columbians out in the streets and in cases like this, committing acts of violence against innocent, law-abiding [citizens] and in this case, public servants,” Krog said.

Krog suggested the public is incredibly frustrated due to a lack of bail reform, noting that the potential effectiveness of such policy reform matters less than the widespread belief that it is much-needed. He said people should be able to attend public spaces, like parks, without feeling so afraid they will not go.

“If people perceive they can't be safe, it is almost as bad as not being safe,” he said.