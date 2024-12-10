A City of Nanaimo employee was the victim of a stabbing incident Tuesday morning.

The assault occured in Maffeo Sutton Park on Comox road around 10 am.

Police say a 58 year old male was assaulted with syringes in the washroom at the park suffering wounds to his face and abdomen.

Two assailants fled but the male provided a detailed statement to police before he was transported to Nanaimo Regional Hospital.

The suspects were described as: a Caucasian male, 5'10 with a red beard, wearing a red coat, jeans and a large medallion around his neck.

The second: a Caucasian male, dark hair, wearing dark clothes, who sustained facial injuries during the attack on the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.