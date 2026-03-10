The David Foster Foundation has announced it will host a 40th Anniversary Celebration on a weekend in early August.

A star-studded gala and Victoria Inner Harbour concert will celebrate four decades of support for families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants across Canada.

16-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter David Foster will join global superstar & five time Grammy winner Josh Groban, acclaimed singer, TV and Broadway star Katharine McPhee, multi-platinum International vocal group The Tenors, American Idol standout Pia Toscano, America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet, award-winning actor and singer Erich Bergen, and legendary comedian and late-night icon Jay Leno.

The foundations says additional talent and further details will be announced in the coming months.

On Friday, August 7, the Victoria Conference Centre will be the site of a Black Tie Gala supporting families of children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

The night continues with an exclusive VIP after-party at the Fairmont Empress, featuring live performances by The London Essentials and the Rhapsody Orchestra.

On Saturday, August 8, Victoria’s Inner Harbour will host the David Foster & Friends 40th Anniversary Concert, featuring world-class performers, accompanied by the Victoria Symphony.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is the Official Harbour Event Partner.

Founded in 1986 by David Foster, the Foundation has supported over 1600 families navigating pediatric organ transplants, with this anniversary marking four decades of life-changing impact.