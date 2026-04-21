The Province is investing $1.8-million into a new service to better connects tradespeople living with pain to resources that can help.

A new confidential text line set up through Pain B.C. connects tradespeople with trained staff to talk about how pain is affecting their lives.

The Guide Line provides tools, emotional support and links to manage anxiety, depression or stress, including counselling, pain programs, and mental-health and substance use supports.

The BC Coroners Service, in 2025, 69% of people dying from toxic drugs were ages 30 to 59, and 77% were male.

In addition, 21% of those who died were in the trades, transport or equipment operators' industry.

According to the British Columbia Construction Association, 95% of people working in the trades in B.C are men.

The Guide Line operates 1 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Text TRADES to 1-833-261-PAIN (7246) for support.