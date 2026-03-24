At the height of Spring Break travel, another BC Ferries vessel is having issues.

A mechanical issue with the pitch control on the 62-year-old Queen of New Westminster has forced it to remain at dock.

Cancelling two sailing so far this morning between Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen and putting half a dozen other sailings in limbo.

The 8 a.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 10 a.m. Swartz Bay sailing are off the schedule.

At risk of cancellation include: the 12-noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, the Customer Service Centre will be in contact to determine if they can fit you on an alternate sailing later today.

In the case of a cancellation, BC Ferries will refund your fees and/or fares.

For up-to-date sailing and departure information, check Current Conditions.