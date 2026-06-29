This summer, three of Vancouver Island’s biggest voices are coming together to make a real difference.

Get your tickets now for the Kids Count Mega Summer 50/50, brought to you 107.3 Virgin Radio, CFAX 1070 and CTV! In support of CFAX Santas Anonymous’ all-new Kids Count program, supporting children beyond Christmas.

This 50/50 raffle is all about Food + Fun this summer! Every ticket you buy will directly support three local food banks with much-needed breakfast foods for July and August, when school is out and many kids lose access to regular meals. Funds will also provide summer camp subsidies for children at Victoria Therapeutic Riding, helping them experience the confidence, connection, and growth that comes from time with horses.

The Mega Summer 50 / 50 - your chance to win big… while giving back.

Single Ticket for $10, 5-Ticket Pack for $25, 20-Ticket Pack for $50.

Buy your tickets today HERE!

Final Sales Deadline: Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Draw date: Friday, August 28, 2026 at 7:00 a.m.

Gaming Event License: 1 7 4 6 6 0

Tickets may be sold and purchased in British Columbia only. Orders will not be accepted via the Internet from anyone outside the Province of British Columbia. Must be 19+ to buy tickets.