Graham Richardson

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Graham Richardson is the Ottawa Bureau Chief for CTV National News. The longtime CTV News Ottawa anchor returned to the organization in 2026 to lead daily news coverage from the nation’s capital across all CTV News platforms. In addition to leading breaking news and political coverage from CTV News’ award-winning Ottawa News Bureau team, in his new role, Richardson becomes a regular contributor to Canada’s 24-hour, all-news network, CTV News Channel, and appears as a back-up host for the network’s marquee weekday political program Power Play. He also hosts weekly Friday editions of Bell Media’s syndicated noon hour national news/talk radio program, The Vassy Kapelos Show. Richardson announced his departure from CTV News in 2024, having previously served as chief news anchor of CTV News Ottawa’s CTV News at Six. He joined the CTV News Ottawa team in January 2010, covering significant stories affecting the nation’s capital including the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protests, the 2022 derecho storm, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the 2018 Ottawa tornado, and many more. Richardson previously spent nearly four years covering Parliament Hill for CTV National News, delivering coverage of numerous significant international stories involving then-prime minister Stephen Harper. He filed reports from Kandahar; G8 meetings in Germany and Japan; and official visits to India, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Poland, and the United Nations headquarters in New York. Before his assignment on Parliament Hill, Richardson was CTV News’ Los Angeles bureau chief, covering the Michael Jackson trial, Hurricane Katrina, space shuttle landings, the Mexican election, and the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Torino. Richardson speaks English.