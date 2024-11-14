The Victoria Airport Authority has come up with a discrete way of signalling to airport staff that those individuals may require additional support or a little more time or patience.

Hidden disabled travellers at YYJ can now receive a free and reusable Sunflower lanyard that they can wear throughout their time at Victoria International.

The lanyards are available at the Customer Service Desk in the Departures Check-In, from the Information Desk in Arrivals and are also included in their sensory resource kits.