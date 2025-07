Mounties have now arrested a suspect in a murder case from last September near Lake Cowichan.

A suspecthas been charged with second degree murder, but the name cannot be released under the youth criminal justice act.

Tavis Cragg of Nanaimo was reported missing  nd was then located by police on September 3, 2024, just outside of Lake Cowichan.

The suspect has been released by the court and is to abide by multiple court-ordered conditions.