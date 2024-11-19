A new survey finds Canadians are more likely to say they feel older than their age mentally and physically than they did a decade ago.

The Angus Reid Institute poll finds nearly 10 years ago, in 2015 - before the pandemic and burgeoning social, political, and financial challenges, 38% said they felt younger physically than their age.

That has since dropped to 31%, with more saying they feel their age - or even older than their actual age. The same story is revealed when Canadians were asked to assess their mental age.

In 2015, 53% said they felt younger than their age mentally. Now only 47% feel that way. And that feeling is most prevalent in those under the age of 55.

Regardless of how old they feel, a 57% of Canadians want to live to be 90 or older. However, living into their 100s only appeal to about 25% of those asked.