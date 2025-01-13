Victoria Police are looking for witnesses and/or dashcam footage of a chase & collision last weekend.

The incident began around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, when patrol officers spotted a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in near Tyee Rd and Esquimalt Rd.

When the vehicle failed to stop, a chase ensued, ending when the suspect vehicle crashed while attempting to navigate a corner.

The driver and passenger have minor injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is now involved, determining whether police action contributed to the collision.