A construction site employee in his twenties has died in Langford.

Westshore RCMP attended a call of an unresponsive male at a construction site located near the 1400 block of Pinehurst Place in Langford just before 1pm.



Police and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene and applied life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Work Safe BC as well as the BC. Coroner’s Service have been advised.

The incident is under investigation.