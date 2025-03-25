A recent 3-month survey of 1500 Canadian professionals finds 47% report feeling burned out. 31% indicate they're more burned out now - than they were last year.

In 2024, the Robert Half Agency reported 42% of workers were experiencing burnout -- in 2023 the number was one-third.

The top contributing factors cited were:

Heavy workloads & long hours;

Emotional or mental fatigue from high-stress tasks;

Insufficient work-life balance;

Lack of management support or recognition; and,

Lack of professional growth opportunities.

Professionals in the legal and HR field, working parents, and millennial professionals report the highest burnout levels.

A separate survey of more than 1050 managers found 39% said burnout among existing staff is a major challenge they face when unable to fill a necessary role.

Other repercussions they report facing are decreased productivity (40%), delayed project timelines (34%), higher turnover (30%), and lost revenue (24%).