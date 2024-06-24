Construction has begun on the interior of the new BC Transit Provincial Distribution Centre in Colwood.

Work is expected to wrap by next spring and will be confined to the inside of three warehouses located within the Wildcat Industrial Complex at 650 Allandale Road.



At nearly 30,000 square feet, the new facility will become a centralized hub for distributing parts across the province.



It will also add needed space for storing new technology parts and accommodating future inventory needs as BC Transit moves to electrify its fleet by 2040.



The current provincial warehouse at the Langford Transit Centre will be repurposed to support future transit services.



A little more than $20-million has been earmarked for the project with the federal government pitching in around $2-million, the Province investing around $8.5-million and local governments picking up the other half of the tab.