Nanaimo RCMP say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 19 around 10:30 pm Monday (June 16.)

Investigators say a woman was attempting to cross a barrier separating the north and sound bound lanes just south of the Morden Road intersection, when she was hit struck by northbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors on part of the driver.

Traffic was re-routed for almost four hours for the investigation at the scene. The vehicle involved was towed and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigations.