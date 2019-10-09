Sooke RCMP have offered an update on a deadly two-vehicle collision that closed Hwy 14 from more than five hours on Thursday.

Investigators say the collision involving a car and a truck occurred just before 4 p.m. January 2 in the 5000 block of Hwy 14, near Gillespie.

RCMP say an Acura sedan travelling westbound collided with a truck travelling eastbound at a sharp bend of the road.

The 63-year-old female driver of the Acura died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP.