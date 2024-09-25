Less than one week into the autumn season, blustery weather conditions across Southern Vancouver Island is a reminder to ensure your vehicle is ready for winter.
B.C. law requires winter tires on many provincial highways starting on October 1. The Malahat being the main local route affecte.d
Advocacy group Road Safety at Work says tires must display the 3-peaked mountain-and-snowflake or the mud-and-snow symbols to be legal.
The 16th annual Shift into Winter campaign reminds you to prepare for stormy weather by:
ICBC statistics find November through January is the most dangerous time of year on B.C. roads.