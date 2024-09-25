Less than one week into the autumn season, blustery weather conditions across Southern Vancouver Island is a reminder to ensure your vehicle is ready for winter.

B.C. law requires winter tires on many provincial highways starting on October 1. The Malahat being the main local route affecte.d



Advocacy group Road Safety at Work says tires must display the 3-peaked mountain-and-snowflake or the mud-and-snow symbols to be legal.

The 16th annual Shift into Winter campaign reminds you to prepare for stormy weather by:

Inspect brakes, lights, and engine belts.

Install winter wiper blades and winter-rated washer fluid.

Add anti-freeze and check tire pressure.

Posted speed limits are set for ideal conditions. Slow down if conditions are not ideal.

Leave at least four seconds of distance between your vehicle and the one in front.

Check DriveBC to see what you can expect on your route.

ICBC statistics find November through January is the most dangerous time of year on B.C. roads.