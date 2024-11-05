The Province is funding 6118 shelter spaces in 59 communities over the winter months, marking a 22% increase compared to this time last year.

These include permanent, temporary and extreme-weather response shelters, as well as HEARTH shelter spaces.

There are 4086 permanent shelter spaces operating.

There will be 1182 temporary shelter spaces open the majority of which opened last Friday, November 1.

Also, 688 extreme-weather response spaces open overnight when a community issues an extreme-weather alert, such as during cold temperatures, snow or heavy rain.

Communities determine what weather conditions necessitate an extreme-weather alert in co-ordination with BC Housing. EWR shelters are available until April 15.

There are 162 HEARTH shelter spaces open.

The Province is working with municipalities to open new HEARTH-funded sites (Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing) which include temporary housing options -- as well as shelter spaces.