Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says to expect a wet and gray weekend for the most part, with periods of calm expected throughout the daytime.

He was on CFAX 1070 with Ryan Price to discuss a special weather statement for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Island, which warns of heavy winds ranging from 60 kilometres to 80 kilometres per hour.

Castellan says the gusts of wind could even peak at 90 kilometres per hour, which could cause other issues for locals such as BC Ferry cancellations. However, the timing of the strongest winds couldn't be better, expected to last from midnight until 5 or 6 a.m.

He says Victoria should not expect the kind of heavy rain we saw last weekend during the atmospheric river event.

"It's, again, paling in comparison to what we saw last weekend," Castellan said. "But [it] will come in waves. We will see that overnight, tonight into early Saturday morning. Then there will be a break, fortunately, and picking up kind of late afternoon we should see some more intermittent rain through the overnight hours."

He says now is a great time of year to put together an emergency kit so you are prepared in the case of a prolonged power outage.