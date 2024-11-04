November just arrived in the province and it's already making a dent.

An Environment Canada wind warning became reality mid-morning across Vancouver Island and the BC Mainland, strong winds 70km/h gusting to 90 km/h have been keeping BC hydro crews hopping ever since.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, crews were dealing with more than 220 outages across Southern Vancouver Island, affecting more than 24,000 homes & businesses.

Across North Vancouver Island, there were 109 outages impacting more than 17,000 customers.

Elsewhere, there are more than 700 outages affecting more than 106,000 customers on the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast & 25,000+ in Northern BC.

BC Ferries have cancelled multiple routes regions up island due to high winds for the North Strait of Georgia and Northern Vancouver Island.

The windstorm also closed a large stretch of Sooke Road, Highway 14, after a tree came down. It was reopened shorlty after noon.