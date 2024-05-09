The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report into the deadly crash of a privately-registered Quest Kodiak float-plane last year.

The flight with four onboard crashed 60 nautical miles north of Tofino on June 20, 2023.



The TSB says the plane made contact with either a boat wake or object and began to bounce -- eventually hitting trees.

Two people died, including the pilot. Another passenger was serious injured.

The aircraft was destroyed in an ensuing fire.

TSB investigators determined the pilot had about 250 flight hours on that aircraft, with about half of those landings on water.

The pilot had also landed once before in the same location five days earlier.



Investigators say it's possible that wind shear and/or downdrafts were present in the area at the time of the accident.

The investigation did not uncover any issues related to the aircraft’s equipment or maintenance.