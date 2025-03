Northern Vancouver Island communities are under a wind warning today, including Port Hardy, Sayward, Port Alice and Port McNeill.

Environment Canada warns 90 km/h wind blowing in the southeast may cause damage.

The wind is forecast to subside this evening as the low weakens and moves out of the area.

Here in Greater Victoria, the winds could gust as high as 80 km/h this afternoon.

As of noon Wednesday, Southern V.I. is not under a wind warning, but it’s best to watch the forecast for changes.