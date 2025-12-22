Mother Nature is once again putting a major kink in holiday travel plans on Monday.

BC Ferries has cancelled numerous sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to high winds forecasted today.

All hourly sailings Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will remain at dock.

All sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen, and Nanaimo's two terminals, Departure Bay and Duke Point, are cancelled until as late as 6:20 p.m.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued warnings for high winds over areas covering the Strait of Georgia and the south end of the Lower Mainland, including Tsawwassen.

A complete list of the affected routes can be found on BC Ferries' website.

The company says its customer service centre will be in touch with anyone who had a booking on the affected sailings.