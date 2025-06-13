Saanich Police say a number of people reported a black bear sighting on Thursday in the area of Santa Clara Avenue & Piedmont Drive.

The animal was spotted rummaging through garbage cans and walking through a number of yards.

This, as police report another cougar sighting on the same day, around 1pm Thursday (June 12), in a wooded area just east of Doncaster Elementary School; near Thistle & Cedar.

Drivers should also monitor for animals near or on roadways, this after a motorcyclist landed in hospital on Thursday following a run-in with a deer on the TransCanada Hwy near the Westshore Parkway.

Police say the rider is in stable condition.

Click HERE for tips on how to stay safe and reduce human-wildlife conflict.