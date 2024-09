Wildfire smoke is expected to linger over southern Vancouver Island for the next few days.

CFAX1070 listeners reported the smell of smoke in the air on Thursday morning.

It may in part be from a controlled burn that was occurring in Central Saanich.

However, wildfire smoke from fires in Washington State, Oregon and the BC mainland is expected to infiltrate the air in Greater Victoria for the next 24-48 hours.

Click HERE to track wildfire smoke and fires in and around B.C.