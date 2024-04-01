The 2024 wildfire season is underway in B.C. It usually stretches from April 1 to October 30 in the province.

However, B.C. Wildfire officials say the situation only eased over the winter months, with many fires never completely extinguished.



As on Monday, April 1, there were 101 fires burning in British Columbia.

90 of those are active holdover fires from the 2023 season, fires that have smouldered beneath the winter snow cover.

Since Jan. 1st, there have been eight new wildfire starts over 9.55 hectares of land.

All of these incidents are currently either under control or being held.

The 2023 wildfire season was the most destructive in B.C. recorded history, with more than 2.84-million hectares of forest and land burned and a number of communities losing homes and businesses to the flames.