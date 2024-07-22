The BC Wildfire Service is actively responding to a fire burning near the Sooke Potholes.

It was first spotted Monday afternoon north of the Sooke Potholes Campground and east of the Sooke River. The fire quickly grew to 3 hectares in size (as of 4:30pm Monday) and is considered "out of control." Smoke can be seen in the area.



The BC Wildfire Service suspects it was human caused.

On the sevice's website, they say "BCWS is currently responding to this incident with 3 initial attack crews, 3 response officers, and 3 helicopters providing bucketing support. Staff from the CRD are also on scene. The public should be aware that smoke may be highly visible in the area."

The District of Sooke said on a social media post that Sooke Potholes Park is "closed until further notice. They're asking the pubic to avoid the area.