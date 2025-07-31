A new out-of-control wildfire discovered earlier this morning mid-island has jumped from one to 20 hectares in size in just over three hours.

Coastal Fire Centre says the 'Wesley Ridge' fire is burning on the north side of Cameron Lake, alongside the tracks of the southern railway of Vancouver Island.

The fire is located on the opposite side of the lake from Highway 4.

It was detected just after midnight Thursday (July 31) and is burning aggressively in difficult to access terrain.

Both the Coombs and Dashwood fire departments are on scene and there is no threat to structures.

Travelers on Highway 4 are reminded that crews and aircraft are working in the area - so stay focused and don’t stop the flow of traffic.