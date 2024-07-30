One man has been arrested after a car was stolen and driven dangerously through Victoria and Saanich Monday night.

Victoria Police responded to a break in on Summit Avenue just before 9 pm. and observed a male suspect in the building who then entered a vehicle and stole it.

The suspect narrowly missed an officer before blowing through a metal fence that ended up on Douglas Street.

Shortly after, a member of the public witnessed dangerous driving behaviour and called police.



A canine unit located the vehicle in a parking lot on the 700-Block of Finlayson Street.



When police tried to block it in, the driver struck a police vehicle with the stolen car and fled the area.

A pursuit was authorized to ensure public safety.

Just before 10 pm, two police vechiles made intentional contact with the car to disable it on Oak Street in Saanich.



The suspect tried to flee on foot but was tracked down by officers.



There was resistance to the arrest that required several officers to take him into custody. One police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

