Splish Splash! A new, modern waterslide is coming to Saanich Commonwealth Place next year.

The current waterslide, built in 1993, is at the end of its lifespan.



The existing waterslide will remain closed until it can be replaced.

The new slide is expected to be installed during the facility's annual maintenance closure next fall.

That means the closure that normally lasts two weeks will be extended to about six weeks.

The District plans to complete some other important capital projects at the same time.

The District will release a request for proposals later this month.

Saanich is looking to add new features and exploring the potential of accommodating lower rider heights.