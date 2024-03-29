City of Victoria facilities are on a holiday schedule over the long weekend.

That means City Hall, Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre, Beacon Hill Park Maintenance Yard, Public Works Yard and the Victoria Conference Centre are shuttered.



Curbside Organics and Garbage Collection won't happen today or Monday.

Drop-off at the Public Works Yard will be closed on Saturday.

The silver lining for shoppers and sightseers: Parking at the five City-owned downtown parkades and on-street meters will be FREE on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The D owntown Bike Valet at Centennial Square will be operational until 8pm on Friday night, 10a.m.-8p.m. on Saturday, 10a.m.- 5p.m. on Sunday and 10a.m.- 6p.m. on Holiday Monday.

Click HERE for a full list of what's open/closed in Victoria.