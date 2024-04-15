The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has provided an update on the status of the female whale calf rescue.

They continue to work with the local First Nation and experts on a strategy for rescuing the 2 year old killer whale trapped in a lagoon.

The goal is to have planning and logistics finalized over the next few days for another attempt on the capture and transport of the whale back to the open ocean.



They say the activity level of the whale is still high and rescue efforts are weather dependent.

They want to thank the public for staying away from the lagoon while planning is ongoing.

