The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon says they are truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.

A statement issued by the Ehattesaht First Nation chief and council and the rescue team says they made the decision to stand down after the young orca simply decided she was not ready to be moved.

Experts from the Vancouver Aquarium were able to get a good look at the young female during the capture attempt and say she still appears to be in good health, that her breathing is solid and she is swimming well.

The statement says the team will regroup after this attempt and will start planning next steps.

