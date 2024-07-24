Former Langford Councillor and Westshore Rebels General Manager Roger Wade has died. The City of Langford confirmed Wade's passing in a statement on its websites today.

Wade served on the council for four terms including roles of Chair and Vice Chair on several advisory committees. He was elected as a councillor for Langford with former Mayor Stew Young. Beyond his contributions to the city, he was also present in the community through his role as general manager of the West Shore Rebels.



Today, the team posted condolences on its website.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family-his wife Gina, and his children Danica, Stephen, and Gianna-as well as his friends and everyone in our football community during this difficult time."

The team's statement said that Wade's dedication and passion for both the team and the City of Langford were unparalleled. More to come.