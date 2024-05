Westshore RCMP are looking for the publics help in locating a 34-year-old man.

David Benjamin Huntley who often goes by Ben, is wanted on 4 unendorsed warrants including 8 counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking 

Police say he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Huntley is white, 5 foot 7, with a slim build around 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.