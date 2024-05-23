A 29 year old woman faces charges after West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a woman who appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of a car parked near the 2800 block of West Shore Parkway in Langford in the mid-afternoon on Monday.

Police checked on the well being of the woman and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Further checks also revealed the vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Corolla, was reported as stolen from Victoria on May 4.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of stolen property as police determined both the vehicle and licence plate attached were stolen.