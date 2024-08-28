The new Westshore Mental Health and Substance Use Hub will open next Wednesday in Colwood.

The Hub, at 681 Allandale Rd., (adjacent Sooke Rd & Veterans) will be open five days a week, offering community-based care, same-day walk-in or call-in counselling and assessments, care planning, integrated services, and referrals to higher levels of care when needed.



The purpose-built site includes meeting space, clinical consult and exam spaces, as well as a dedicated gathering space.

It will serve people with moderate to less severe conditions, including depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions as well as addictions.

The Hub team includes professionals from various fields such as psychiatry, addictions medicine, nursing, counselling, occupational therapy and peer support.

This multidisciplinary approach ensures a seamless care experience for clients, whether they are seeking help for mental health issues, substance use concerns or both.

Clients requiring ongoing support will get help from a care coordinator who will be their main point of contact during their care journey.

The care coordinator will tailor services to that person's unique needs, helping them to navigate supports on their unique pathway to wellness and recovery.