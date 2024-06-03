A 31 year old Metchosin man is facing impaired charges after a Friday night incident on the Westshore.

Westshore RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance taking place near the intersection of Kelly Rd and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A pickup truck had swideswiped a car. The driver of the truck got out and tried to pull the other driver out of his car.

He subsequently failed a breath test when police arrived.

The victim was unharmed and informed police they did not wish to pursue assault charges.