Work continues on that multi school satellite campus in Downtown Langford.

Royal Roads President Philip Steenkamp in a statement to CFAX News that some earlier challenges contributed to a delay in construction, primarily around supply chain and labour shortages.

He says the opening of the building is likely to be in Spring of 2025, with most on-site program delivery set to begin in September 2025.



That's about a year later than hoped.

It it will be home to programming from the University of Victoria, Royal Roads, Camosun College, the Justice Institute of BC, and School District 62.

