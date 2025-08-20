A sharp-eyed West Shore RCMP officer on routine patrol earlier this week got more than they were expecting when they pulled over a GMC Yukon with a burnt-out tail light.

The officer spotted open liquor in the cab. The 50-year-old man was determined to be sober.

However, a subsequent search of the vehicle on Sunday evening netted a small amount of suspected oxycontin pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a firearm, and brass knuckles.

The suspect was arrested, then later released with an upcoming court appearance.

RCMP say the investigation continues.