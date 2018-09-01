Policing on the Westshore will be the subject of a town hall later this month.

Freshly minted West Shore RCMP Superintendent Terry Gillespie will host the event at Royal Bay Secondary School beginning at 6 on February 26th.

The force will provide an overview of policing in the West Shore, including highlights from 2025 crime statistics, and will discuss the development of the 2026 Annual Policing Priorities with residents.

Those who are unable to attend in person can also provide feedback by completing an online survey to help identify the detachment’s five policing priorities for 2026 on the West Shore RCMP website.