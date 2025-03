West Shore RCMP officers took more illegal drugs out of circulation last weekend.

An officer on patrol last Saturday (March 22), spotted a suspect in a vehicle believed to be engaged in drug trafficking.

The vehicle was stopped by RCMP near the intersection of Awsworth Rd and Sooke Rd in Langford, where the driver, 32, was arrested.

Police seized approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine during a search.

The suspect, a Colwood resident, was later released with a future court date.