West Shore RCMP have smoked out a record haul of contraband tobacco from a home in Langford.

Corporal Nancy Saggar says officers raided a residence on Setchfield Ave last Monday, December 30.

They found 17,000 cartons, the equivalent of about 171,000 individual packs of contraband cigarettes, with an the estimated retail value is more than $1.7-million.

Investigators actually had to bring in a forklift and flatbed truck to haul away the illegal product.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or charges have been laid at this time.

Corporal Saggar says the gravity of this seizure is the fact that illegal tobacco runs through the same underground pipeline as illegal drugs.