The bracelets, featuring gemstones, had been made by an 11-year old girl.



West Shore RCMP say the display was on a front porch in the 2700 block Lakehurst Drive. There is video surveillance that shows a woman approach the home, dump the majority of the bracelets from the display into her bag, and then walk away.

The girl and her parent had gone inside the home for a few minutes before returning to find nearly forty of the $15-dollar bracelets were missing.

&nbsp;

It happened late afternoon on July 17, around 3:30pm, and police are hoping for tips to track down the thief. Anyone with information about this crime and/or knows who the suspect could be please are asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.