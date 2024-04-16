The West Shore RCMP are asking for tips from the public as they investigate numerous incidents of graffiti.

The same graffiti tag has shown up on five separate buildings along Jacklin Avenue, Sooke Road and Dunford Avenue.



The latest report of tagging was early morning Friday, April 5.

Officers received a report of two males spray painting on the side of a building at 979 Dunford Ave. just after 3 a.m.

A witness says they were wearing dark hoodies; one was on a bicycle, the other on foot.

If you know who these suspects are, please call the West shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.