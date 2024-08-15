West Shore RCMP are searching for a 53-year-old man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Warrants against Kevin Fee include Assault, Theft Under $5000 and Obstructing a Police Officer.



Police say Kevin Fee is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.

He is described at white, 5-ft-10, 186 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Kevin Fee’s whereabouts, contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).