West Shore RCMP is investigating a break and enter and theft in Langford last weekend.

A flat-deck utility trailer with two ATV’s attached was stolen just at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 16, from the Island Earth Landscaping business lot at the corner of Westhills Drive and Langford Lake Drive.



Police have released video surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle towing the stolen trailer from the site

The truck is a dark colored newer model 4-door F150 pick-up truck with:

Blacked out tinted front and rear windows;

Large dent on the passenger side door frame;

No front licence plate;

Driver was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket.

The stolen vehicles are:

Heavy duty black flat deck utility trailer with a locked cage, BC Licence plate of 41922U;

Blue 2020 Yamaha ATV, BC Licence Plate 19256X;

Green Yamaha ATV (no licence plate attached)

Police are asking anyone with dash cam video of the area between 7 and 8 a.m. Sunday morning to check for evidence.