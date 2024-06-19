West Shore RCMP is investigating a break and enter and theft in Langford last weekend.
A flat-deck utility trailer with two ATV’s attached was stolen just at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 16, from the Island Earth Landscaping business lot at the corner of Westhills Drive and Langford Lake Drive.
Police have released video surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle towing the stolen trailer from the site
The truck is a dark colored newer model 4-door F150 pick-up truck with:
The stolen vehicles are:
Police are asking anyone with dash cam video of the area between 7 and 8 a.m. Sunday morning to check for evidence.