West Shore RCMP is asking for tips as they track down a 42-year-old woman considered dangerous.

42-yr-old Sandra Humphreys is wanted for a variety of offences alleged to have taken place across Greater Victoria; West Shore, Saanich, Central Saanich, Sidney and Victoria.

The alleged offences include two counts of assault & theft.

Humphreys is 5’4, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say Humphreys is considered dangerous -- and should not be approached.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.